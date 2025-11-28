Free Trial
ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket, opening at $10.645 versus a prior close of $9.55, with about 40,400 shares trading hands.
  • Despite the gap, the stock (market cap $6.63 billion) trades below its 50‑day ($12.15) and 200‑day ($11.35) moving averages and carries a negative P/E of -7.50.
  • ThyssenKrupp is a German industrial and technology group operating five segments including Automotive Technology and Decarbon Technologies, and shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.05) with a current ratio of 1.73.
  • Interested in ThyssenKrupp? Here are five stocks we like better.

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.6450. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.6450, with a volume of 40,400 shares trading hands.

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

