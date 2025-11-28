ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts: Sign Up

ThyssenKrupp AG ( OTCMKTS:TYEKF Get Free Report ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.6450. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.6450, with a volume of 40,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

