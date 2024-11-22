TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.33), with a volume of 1868174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.80 ($2.28).

The company has a market cap of £913.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.13.

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

