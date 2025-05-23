Tigress Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the ride-sharing company's stock. Tigress Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,444,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,375,376. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

