Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray shares gapped down on Friday, opening at $0.8851 after a $1.03 close and last trading around $0.8250 on heavy volume of about 37.65 million shares.
  • The company will enact a 1-for-10 reverse split before the market opens on Dec. 2, with shareholders’ share counts adjusted after the close on Dec. 1.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but the consensus rating is Hold with a $2.00 target (2 Buys, 3 Holds, 2 Sells), while individual firms range from upgrades to downgrades and Jefferies recently set a $2 price objective.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.8851. Tilray Brands shares last traded at $0.8250, with a volume of 37,651,193 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Tilray Brands shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,627,247 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,189 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,981 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,816,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for December 2025. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Enter your email address to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
From Angel Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines