Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 20% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 20% on Friday to as low as $0.8002 (last $0.8240) on about 98.4 million shares traded—nearly double the average—indicating heavy selling pressure.
  • Tilray is implementing a 1-for-10 reverse split that takes effect Dec. 2 (share counts adjusted after the close on Dec. 1), which will consolidate outstanding shares and raise the per‑share price.
  • Analyst views are mixed: MarketBeat shows a consensus of Hold with an average target of $2.00, while recent broker notes range from "strong sell" to "buy," underscoring divergent expectations.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shares were down 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.8002 and last traded at $0.8240. Approximately 98,443,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,776,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.00.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $925.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Shares of Tilray Brands are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 203.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 71,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

