Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 2.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 4,460,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,123,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Get Tilray alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tilray

Tilray Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $444.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company's stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 889,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tilray by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,982 shares of the company's stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 312,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 403,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tilray by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 769,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company's stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tilray, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray wasn't on the list.

While Tilray currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here