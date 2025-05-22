Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 7,438,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 28,131,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $444.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

