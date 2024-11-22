Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.1% - Still a Buy?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. 5,394,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,466,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tilray by 36.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,921 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tilray by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

