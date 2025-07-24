TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) to Issue -- Dividend of $0.12

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) announced a -- dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th.

TIM Trading Down 0.2%

TIMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 393,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,285. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. TIM has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of TIM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HSBC lowered shares of TIM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TIM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TIM has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Stories

