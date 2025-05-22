TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. Barclays's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.50.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

