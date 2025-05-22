TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) has been given a $150.00 target price by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. Loop Capital's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.44. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

