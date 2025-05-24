Toast (NYSE:TOST) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,243.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $3,131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,643.60. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,991 shares of company stock worth $15,242,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 547.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 411,041 shares of the company's stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 347,576 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth $7,353,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,760,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,384,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

