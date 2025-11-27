Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

TKOMY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.24. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $46.23.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

