Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Tokio Marine logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a "buy" to a "hold", and Zacks Research also moved the stock from "strong sell" to "hold", leaving the consensus rating at Hold.
  • Shares rose about 1.7% to $35.86 on the report; the company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E of 13.14, and last quarter reported $0.79 EPS on $14.24 billion of revenue with a 15.9% return on equity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tokio Marine.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.7%

TKOMY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.24. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $46.23.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tokio Marine Right Now?

Before you consider Tokio Marine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tokio Marine wasn't on the list.

While Tokio Marine currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The top three myths costing you right now…
The top three myths costing you right now…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines