Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Tokio Marine logo with Finance background

Key Points

  • Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) experienced a 96% increase in trading volume, reaching approximately 216,394 shares traded on Friday.
  • The stock is currently priced at $41.40, down 2.5% from its previous close of $42.33.
  • Nomura Securities recently upgraded the company's rating to "hold" on June 3rd.
  • Tokio Marine reported earnings of $0.55 per share for its last quarter, with a revenue of $14.37 billion and a return on equity of 22.30%.
  MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 216,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session's volume of 110,234 shares.The stock last traded at $41.40 and had previously closed at $42.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Tokio Marine to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

