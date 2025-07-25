Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 216,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session's volume of 110,234 shares.The stock last traded at $41.40 and had previously closed at $42.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Tokio Marine to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

