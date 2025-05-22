Toll Brothers' (TOL) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $169.00 target price on the construction company's stock, up from their previous target price of $167.00. Evercore ISI's price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.17% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

