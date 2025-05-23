Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 2.8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.14. 299,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 853,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

TNXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,307.75. This trade represents a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company's stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,855,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

