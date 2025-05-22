Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TNXP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 690,335 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $624.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 4,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,307.75. This trade represents a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $610,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $405,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tonix Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tonix Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here