Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Tony Manini Sells 14,709,577 Shares of Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Asiamet Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tony Manini sold 14,709,577 shares on Nov. 25 at GBX 2 for £294,191.54 and had earlier sold 5,613,984 shares on Nov. 5 at GBX 1, totaling 20,323,561 shares sold in November for about £350,331.
  • Asiamet shares traded at GBX 1.60 mid-day with volume of 5.45M (vs. average 3.23M), a market cap of £51.91M, a negative PE of -8.42, and a 52‑week range of GBX 0.50–2.24.
  • Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on Asiamet in an August report.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS - Get Free Report) insider Tony Manini sold 14,709,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total value of £294,191.54.

Tony Manini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Tony Manini sold 5,613,984 shares of Asiamet Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total transaction of £56,139.84.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARS stock traded up GBX 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,153. The firm has a market cap of £51.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05. Asiamet Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a report on Monday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Asiamet Resources

About Asiamet Resources

(Get Free Report)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Asiamet Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Asiamet Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Asiamet Resources wasn't on the list.

While Asiamet Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for December 2025. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Enter your email address to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines