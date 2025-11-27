Tony Manini Sells 14,709,577 Shares of Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS - Get Free Report) insider Tony Manini sold 14,709,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total value of £294,191.54.

Tony Manini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Tony Manini sold 5,613,984 shares of Asiamet Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total transaction of £56,139.84.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARS stock traded up GBX 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,153. The firm has a market cap of £51.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05. Asiamet Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a report on Monday, August 11th.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

