Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Posts Earnings Results

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter.

Get TR alerts: Sign Up

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $39.99. 186,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,346. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $40.18.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tootsie Roll Industries's payout ratio is 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on TR

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,993 shares of the company's stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tootsie Roll Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tootsie Roll Industries wasn't on the list.

While Tootsie Roll Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here