Top Agriculture Stocks To Research - May 23rd

Deere & Company, Vodafone Group Public, Ingersoll Rand, Apollo Global Management, and CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the production, distribution or support of agricultural goods—such as seeds, fertilizers, farm equipment, and crop or livestock products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to trends in food demand, commodity prices and technological advances in farming. Because agriculture is essential and globally diversified, these stocks can offer both growth and defensive qualities in an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.00. 425,447 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $472.03 and its 200-day moving average is $457.60. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 20,711,121 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,445. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,756. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The business's 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,199,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE CNH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 11,637,823 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079,740. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.50.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

