Top Airline Stocks To Consider - May 24th

RTX, TransDigm Group, American Airlines Group, Zscaler, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating commercial air transportation. Their performance tends to be highly cyclical and sensitive to factors such as passenger demand, jet-fuel prices, labor costs, and governmental regulation. As a result, airline stocks often exhibit greater volatility—and potentially higher rewards—than more defensive sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,868. The company has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm's fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $28.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,433.93. 430,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,854. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,368.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.77.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 46,732,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,364,487. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,002,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,924. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $255.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,016.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 7,809,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,338. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

