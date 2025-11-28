Free Trial
Top Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags five airline stocks to watch today: AAL (American Airlines), DAL (Delta), UAL (United), JOBY (Joby Aviation) and AL (Air Lease), which had the highest dollar trading volume among airline names in the past several days.
  • Airline stocks are typically cyclical and volatile because profits are highly sensitive to travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs, and regulatory or safety developments.
  • Joby is an eVTOL/air-mobility growth play aiming to build an aerial ridesharing service, while Air Lease is a commercial aircraft lessor rather than an operator, highlighting different business exposures among the five picks.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Joby Aviation, and Air Lease are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial passenger and cargo air transport, representing ownership stakes in those airlines. They tend to be cyclical and relatively volatile, because airline profits are highly sensitive to travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs, and regulatory or safety developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Air Lease (AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

