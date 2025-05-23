Top Apparel Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

Ross Stores, Nordstrom, Deckers Outdoor, Berkshire Hathaway, GameStop, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing and related accessories that a retailer, wholesaler or manufacturer holds at a given time. They represent the on-hand supply of garments available for sale, distribution or further processing. Effective management of apparel stocks ensures the right styles and sizes are in stock when customers shop while minimizing excess inventory and storage costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $18.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,129. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,273. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE DECK traded down $24.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.55. 12,197,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,993. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $519.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,791,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.54 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,013.64. The company had a trading volume of 538,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,499. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $788.20 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $449.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $971.00 and its 200 day moving average is $971.25.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $96.13. 5,470,256 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,798,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $769.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. Walmart has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

