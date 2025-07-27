Top Automotive Stocks To Consider - July 27th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Union Pacific, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, and AEye are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of motor vehicles and their components. By buying these stocks, investors gain fractional ownership in automakers or parts suppliers and can benefit from the industry’s growth, innovation in electric and autonomous vehicles, and fluctuations in consumer demand and raw-material costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average of $314.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. 121,814,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.55. 11,583,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641,382. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average of $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,370. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.03.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,240,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,703,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $935.48. 1,825,525 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $992.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97.

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

LIDR stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 330,298,823 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,296,868. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

