Top Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IREN, CleanSpark (CLSK), and Cipher Mining (CIFR) were flagged by MarketBeat as the top Bitcoin stocks by dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • IREN and CleanSpark are bitcoin-mining operators—IREN (formerly Iris Energy) runs mining data centers from Sydney while CleanSpark operates primarily low-carbon mining facilities in the Americas; Cipher Mining is another publicly traded miner.
  • Investor takeaway: these stocks offer indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price and ecosystem growth but carry company-specific operational, financial, and regulatory risks that can cause their performance to diverge from BTC itself.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

IREN, Cleanspark, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose business, revenues, or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example miners, exchanges, hardware providers, or firms that hold large amounts of BTC. For stock market investors, these equities offer indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price and ecosystem growth but also carry company-specific operational, financial, and regulatory risks that can make their performance deviate from Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Search Headlines