Top Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights five cannabis stocks to watch today: Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Quantum Biopharma, Aurora Cannabis, and SNDL.
  • They were selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among cannabis stocks in recent days, and the sector remains fast‑growing but highly regulated and volatile, with returns driven by changing laws, consumer demand, and operational risks.
  • The group spans cultivation, processing, retail and pharmaceutical R&D — Quantum Biopharma, for example, focuses on drug candidates while others operate across Canada, the U.S., Europe and other markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Quantum Biopharma, Aurora Cannabis, and SNDL are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is tied to the cannabis industry — including cultivation and processing, distribution and retail, cannabinoid-based products and pharmaceuticals, or ancillary services like equipment, testing, and technology. For investors they offer exposure to a fast-growing but highly regulated and volatile sector, with returns driven by changing laws, shifting consumer demand, and operational and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company's three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

