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Top Casino Stocks To Follow Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Rush Street Interactive (RSI) are MarketBeat's top casino stocks to watch today, chosen because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among casino names in recent days.
  • They cover different parts of the gaming sector: DraftKings is a digital sports-betting and iGaming platform, MGM operates large casino-resort and hospitality properties, and Rush Street Interactive focuses on online casino and sports betting across the Americas.
  • Casino stocks are cyclical and regulation-sensitive, so these names tend to be more volatile and are heavily influenced by consumer spending, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Rush Street Interactive are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos, gaming resorts, online gambling platforms, and related hospitality or entertainment services, giving investors exposure to revenue from gambling, tourism, and hospitality. They tend to be cyclical and sensitive to consumer spending, regulation, and economic conditions—leading to higher volatility and, informally, to the term being used for any speculative, high‑risk equities likened to gambling. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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