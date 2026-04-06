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Top Casino Stocks To Watch Now - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener names DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts (MGM) and PENN Entertainment (PENN) as the casino stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume among casino-related equities in recent days.
  • DraftKings is a digital sports-betting and iGaming operator, MGM owns and operates major casino-resort properties (including Las Vegas Strip and regional resorts), and PENN runs regional casinos plus interactive sports-betting brands like ESPN BET and theScore Bet.
  • Interested in DraftKings? Here are five stocks we like better.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Casino stocks" are shares of companies that operate casinos, gaming platforms, sports betting and related hospitality businesses. Investors also use the term colloquially to describe highly speculative, volatile equities that are traded more like gambling than on fundamental analysis. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DraftKings Right Now?

Before you consider DraftKings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DraftKings wasn't on the list.

While DraftKings currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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