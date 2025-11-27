Free Trial
Top Chinese Stocks Worth Watching - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights five Chinese stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Diageo (DEO), UP Fintech (TIGR), Regencell Bioscience (RGC), RBB Bancorp (RBB), and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC).
  • The group spans sectors—from global alcoholic beverages (Diageo) and fintech brokerage (UP Fintech) to Traditional Chinese Medicine biotech (Regencell, China SXT) and a community bank serving Asian‑American customers (RBB Bancorp).
  • These stocks offer exposure to China’s economy but carry specific risks—regulatory and policy shifts, currency fluctuations, and differences in accounting/corporate governance standards—that investors should weigh.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, RBB Bancorp, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated in or derive most of their revenue from mainland China, Hong Kong, or the broader Greater China region and are traded on exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or as ADRs/other listings on foreign markets. For investors, they provide exposure to China’s economy but carry specific risks—including regulatory and policy shifts, currency fluctuations, and differences in accounting and corporate governance standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

