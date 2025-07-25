Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Today - July 25th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, GoPro, Alarm.com, Tuya, Backblaze, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer on-demand, scalable data storage and management services over the internet, enabling customers to store, access, and process files remotely. Major providers include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, which monetize storage capacity, data transfer, and related cloud services through subscription or usage-based pricing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get NetApp alerts: Sign Up

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.79. 252,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,385. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.93. 119,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,808. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.73. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $192.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,132,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,940. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPRO

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,284. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 1,169,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TUYA

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 88,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $302.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.14. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Shares of NASDAQ SFWL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 37,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Shengfeng Development has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFWL

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NetApp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetApp wasn't on the list.

While NetApp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here