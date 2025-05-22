Top Construction Stocks To Research - May 22nd

IonQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Quanta Services, Progressive, Caterpillar, Union Pacific, and Siyata Mobile are the seven Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the building and infrastructure sector, including contractors, civil engineers, materials suppliers (cement, steel, lumber) and equipment manufacturers. Because demand for construction services and products tends to track economic and real estate cycles, these stocks are often used as a barometer for broader growth trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $12.25 on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 87,332,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,145,407. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.82. 2,029,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $520.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.74. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,332,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,260. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $286.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.53.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Progressive stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,434,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.42.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,132. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $318.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $223.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,457. The stock's 50-day moving average is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.56. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 48,634,191 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,504. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $885.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

