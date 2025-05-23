Top Construction Stocks To Watch Today - May 23rd

IonQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Autodesk, United States Steel, and Caterpillar are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are equities of companies involved in the planning, design and construction of residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. They include general contractors, specialty subcontractors, building-materials producers and heavy-equipment manufacturers, and their performance tends to track economic cycles, government infrastructure spending and prevailing interest-rate trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 48,157,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,384,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.68. 1,997,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,812. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $519.65 and its 200 day moving average is $487.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

ADSK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.07. 2,067,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,789. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.66. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

United States Steel stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. 12,742,562 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $47.07.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.24.

