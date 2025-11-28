Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 28th

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Soluna, and Digi Power X are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Cryptocurrency stocks" refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business activities or balance sheets are directly tied to cryptocurrencies — for example, crypto miners, exchanges, wallet or blockchain software providers, or firms that hold large amounts of Bitcoin or other tokens. For stock market investors, these stocks provide indirect exposure to the crypto market while remaining subject to equity-market dynamics, corporate fundamentals, and securities regulation rather than direct ownership of the underlying tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.
Bitfarms (BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Galaxy Digital (GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Soluna (SLNH)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
Digi Power X (DGXX)
Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
