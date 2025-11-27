Free Trial
Top Dividend Stocks To Consider - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Interpublic Group of Companies logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock-screener flags five dividend stocks to watch: Interpublic Group (IPG), Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X (TSLL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Merck (MRK), and Texas Instruments (TXN), which recently had the highest dollar trading volume among dividend stocks.
  • Dividend stocks can provide steady income and potential total return, but dividends can be cut or suspended and do not protect against share-price declines, so investors should weigh income needs against company and market risks.
  • Interested in Interpublic Group of Companies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Merck & Co., Inc., and Texas Instruments are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as cash dividends. Investors often buy them for steady income and potential total return, but dividend payments can be cut or suspended and do not protect against declines in the stock price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

