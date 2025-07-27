Top Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 27th

UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Comcast, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis—typically quarterly—in the form of cash payments known as dividends. They appeal to investors seeking a steady income stream in addition to potential capital appreciation. Key metrics for evaluating dividend stocks include dividend yield, payout ratio and the company’s history of dividend growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.69. 16,445,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. The company's fifty day moving average is $301.58 and its 200-day moving average is $424.91. The firm has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 210,803,625 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,195,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,181,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,220,891. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.84. 7,872,671 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,051,790. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $110.42. 10,547,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,495,533. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.03.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,916,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.29. 6,199,690 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,731. The stock has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

