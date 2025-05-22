Top Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 22nd

Walmart, GameStop, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are the equity shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods or services over the internet. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of digital retail platforms, online marketplaces, payment processors and related logistics services. Their performance is often driven by consumer adoption of online shopping, technological innovation and evolving digital marketing strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,813,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,979,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.54 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,765,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,980. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

