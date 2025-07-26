Top Entertainment Stocks To Consider - July 26th

Charter Communications, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, and SEA are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, producing, or distributing content and experiences for consumers—such as film and television studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video-game developers, and theme-park operators. Investors in these equities seek exposure to the sector’s growth potential, which is driven by content hits, subscriber trends, box-office performance, licensing deals, and broader consumer entertainment spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $70.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.75. 9,630,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $307.34 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,916,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460,666. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,364,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,897,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.05. 7,032,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 16,557,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,882,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.44. 5,587,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. SEA has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.60.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

