Top Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 26th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves competitive video gaming, including team ownership, tournament organization, game development, hardware manufacturing, and streaming platforms. Buying these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the fast-growing esports ecosystem and its ancillary services. As a niche segment of the broader video-game market, they often exhibit volatility tied to game-release cycles, media-rights deals, and shifts in viewer engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,782,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,939. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 101,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.44 and a beta of 0.79. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.59.

