Top Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX, Teck Resources, and Canadian National Railway are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or retail plant nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash. Investing in these equities provides exposure to the agricultural supply chain and can be influenced by factors like crop prices, weather patterns and global demand for food. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,254,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,370. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day moving average of $231.03.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,530,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $256.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.22.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,706,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,487,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,001. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,836. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49.

