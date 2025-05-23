Top Gold Stocks To Watch Now - May 23rd

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, Rio Tinto Group, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, processing or sale of gold. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to changes in the price of gold through corporate performance rather than holding the metal itself. Because their profitability depends on factors like ore grades, production costs and metal prices, gold stocks can be more volatile than the bullion they produce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.67. 17,260,802 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,412,763. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,651,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 8,078,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 4,908,868 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,288. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $117.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,833,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,439. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,868,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671,490. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

