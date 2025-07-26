Top Gold Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged primarily in the exploration, mining, or processing of gold. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the price of gold and to potentially benefit from the operational profitability of gold-producing firms. Because their performance often correlates with gold prices, gold stocks can serve as both a hedge against inflation and a speculative investment in precious metals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,546,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,217,080. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,891,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,961. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $7.55 on Friday, reaching $332.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,914. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $335.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $309.39 and its 200 day moving average is $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

