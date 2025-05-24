Top Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now - May 24th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves renewable or low-carbon energy production, storage, or related technologies—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and bioenergy. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the ongoing transition away from fossil fuels toward sustainable power solutions. Their performance is often driven by factors like technological innovation, government policies and incentives, and global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 516,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,826. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 637,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,350. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

