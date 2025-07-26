Top Growth Stocks To Research - July 26th

Circle Internet Group, Mill City Ventures III, Blackstone, BlackRock, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at above-average rates compared with the overall market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits into expansion, research and development, or acquisitions rather than paying out dividends. Investors in growth stocks often accept higher valuation multiples (such as price-to-earnings ratios) in anticipation of strong future returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle's mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE CRCL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $192.70. 6,966,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,758,100. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion and a PE ratio of -15,228.39. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99.

Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

NASDAQ MCVT traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $5.90. 109,540,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,596. Mill City Ventures III has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $177.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,950. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $1,123.48. 516,296 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,644. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,130.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,027.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,345,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,964. The firm has a market cap of $320.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $139.74.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

