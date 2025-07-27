Top Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now - July 27th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and ServiceNow are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the medical and health services sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical-device manufacturers, hospitals, and health insurers. They give investors exposure to the performance of the healthcare industry and are often viewed as a defensive investment owing to the steady demand for medical products and services regardless of economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,738,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $301.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.91. The company has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $57.50. 46,302,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,801,588. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $478.61. 4,191,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average of $469.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $28.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $968.05. 1,998,443 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,000.33 and its 200 day moving average is $952.52. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here