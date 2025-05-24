Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now - May 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, and United States Steel are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies operating in the industrial sector, including manufacturers of machinery, aerospace and defense firms, construction materials producers, and transportation service providers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to economic growth drivers such as infrastructure development, manufacturing output, and logistics demand. Performance of industrial stocks often correlates with business cycles, rising in expansionary periods and slowing during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,370,835. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average is $332.69.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.72. 15,375,203 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,050,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE:X traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,711. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

