Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Today - July 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or provide infrastructure and related services for physical goods. They encompass businesses such as machinery and equipment makers, aerospace and defense contractors, transportation firms, and construction suppliers. As part of the industrials sector, these stocks allow investors to tap into economic activity driven by capital expenditures and infrastructure development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,031,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $292.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.61. 4,191,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here