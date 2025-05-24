Top Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 24th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, WNS, NetEase, Pool, and StepStone Group are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreation sectors—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks and casinos. Because consumer discretionary spending on vacations and outings tends to rise and fall with economic conditions, these stocks are often considered cyclical and can exhibit higher volatility than defensive sectors. Investors watch tourism trends, consumer confidence and seasonal demand when evaluating leisure stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.33. 3,004,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,027. The business's fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.49. 5,210,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,791. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NetEase stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,023,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,894. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 363,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $308.58 and its 200 day moving average is $336.49.

StepStone Group (STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

STEP traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,655,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,812. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

