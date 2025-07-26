Top Leisure Stocks To Research - July 26th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Airbnb, Pool, and Apollo Global Management are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreation—such as hotels, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, airlines and event venues. Because they depend on consumers’ discretionary spending, their performance tends to be cyclical, strengthening in robust economic environments and weakening during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $355.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.27.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,057,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,977,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.90. The stock had a trading volume of 755,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. Pool has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.87.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86.

