Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Top Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Lithium Americas logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Lithium Americas (LAC), QuantumScape (QS), and Sigma Lithium (SGML) as the top lithium stocks by recent dollar trading volume — LAC holds 100% of the Thacker Pass project (Nevada), QS develops solid‑state lithium‑metal batteries, and SGML operates multiple deposits in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
  • Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to rising EV and energy‑storage demand, but performance is highly sensitive to commodity prices, supply dynamics, and operational/geopolitical risks.
  • Interested in Lithium Americas? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lithium Americas, QuantumScape, and Sigma Lithium are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lithium supply chain — including companies that mine, refine, supply lithium compounds, or produce lithium-ion batteries and related materials. Investors buy them to gain exposure to growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but their performance is closely tied to commodity prices, supply dynamics, and operational and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lithium Americas Right Now?

Before you consider Lithium Americas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lithium Americas wasn't on the list.

While Lithium Americas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
By Thomas Hughes | November 24, 2025
7 Tiny Stocks with HUGE
7 Tiny Stocks with HUGE "Buy the Dip" Potential
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Massive Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings + Market Movers
Massive Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings + Market Movers
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines