Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Oracle, Applied Materials, Exxon Mobil, and Vertiv are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories a production company holds at various stages of its process, including raw materials, work‐in‐progress items, and finished goods. They ensure that operations can continue smoothly by providing necessary inputs when and where they’re needed. Effective management of these stocks balances the costs of carrying inventory against the risks of production delays or stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,583,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,382. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $20.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $644.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. The firm has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.08. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $651.22.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $28.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $968.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,000.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.05. 7,146,126 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,494. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.69. 6,580,937 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,150. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. 10,547,065 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495,533. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

